TV and Movies

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer pits Brad Pitt against Bruce Lee

Enjoy your first look at Quentin Tarantino's star-studded tale from sixties Tinseltown.

Andrew Cooper/Columbia Pictures

If you've ever wondered who'd win a fight between Brad Pitt and Bruce Lee, Quentin Tarantino is about to reveal the answer. 

This is the first trailer for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Tarantino's new film set in the glittering showbiz world of 1969 Los Angeles. The colorful carefree sixties are about to take a dark turn, with Tarantino weaving fictional characters into the horrific true story of the murder of actress Sharon Tate.

Set to the rattling strains of 1968 hit Bring a Little Lovin' by Los Bravos, the trailer gives very little away apart from flashes of sixties-tastic atmosphere.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a fictional actor, alongside actual stars Al PacinoKurt Russell and the late Burt Reynolds. In fact, the cast list reads like a who's who of modern Hollywood, some of whom play their real tinseltown forebears. Margot Robbie plays the ill-fated Tate, Damian Lewis embodies real-life king of cool Steve McQueen, and Damon Herriman is cult leader Charles Manson. For the aforementioned Pitt punch-up, Bruce Lee is played by Mike Moh.   

Tarantino regulars Michael MadsenTim Roth and Zoë Bell also star in the writer and director's ninth film which hits theatres in July.

