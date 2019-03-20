If you've ever wondered who'd win a fight between Brad Pitt and Bruce Lee, Quentin Tarantino is about to reveal the answer.
This is the first trailer for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Tarantino's new film set in the glittering showbiz world of 1969 Los Angeles. The colorful carefree sixties are about to take a dark turn, with Tarantino weaving fictional characters into the horrific true story of the murder of actress Sharon Tate.
Set to the rattling strains of 1968 hit Bring a Little Lovin' by Los Bravos, the trailer gives very little away apart from flashes of sixties-tastic atmosphere.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a fictional actor, alongside actual stars Al Pacino, Kurt Russell and the late Burt Reynolds. In fact, the cast list reads like a who's who of modern Hollywood, some of whom play their real tinseltown forebears. Margot Robbie plays the ill-fated Tate, Damian Lewis embodies real-life king of cool Steve McQueen, and Damon Herriman is cult leader Charles Manson. For the aforementioned Pitt punch-up, Bruce Lee is played by Mike Moh.
Tarantino regulars Michael Madsen, Tim Roth and Zoë Bell also star in the writer and director's ninth film which hits theatres in July.
Avengers: Endgame trailers rounded up: Thanos better watch his back. Here's all the Endgame footage we've seen so far.
The Matrix remembered at 20: Keanu classic or cyberpunk snooze?: Share your own memories of the 1999 sci-fi action movie.
Discuss: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer pits Brad Pitt against Bruce Lee
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.