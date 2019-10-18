Once Upon a Time in Hollywood reportedly won't be recut for China

Getty Images

Following news that China has put the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on hold, The Hollywood Reporter on Friday said director Quentin Tarantino won't be recutting the film to appease regulators.

China canceled the release of the film a week before it was set to debut there, reportedly over how Bruce Lee was depicted. His daughter, Shannon Lee, asked China's National Film Administration to demand that portrayals of her father be changed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The action star's friends and family have reportedly criticized his representation in the film, saying it's not authentic.

But Tarantino refuses to edit the film, especially since China hasn't given an explanation as to why it was pulled from release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. One source told the publication China could be objecting to the movie's violence.

Representatives for Tarantino didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.