Fox News and Fox Sports personalities duel on Twitter

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Taylor Hill, FilmMagic

If you thought that foxes attack only defenseless chickens, please think again.

Well, if we're talking Fox's, that is.

Two well-known personalities, each working for a Fox channel, have suddenly committed to dueling on Twitter.

It all started when Fox News' serial charmer Sean Hannity was said by The New York Times to be giving the president advice. This seemed to upset him.

"@nytimes Any conversation I have with ANYONE is supposed to be PRIVATE. I have NEVER talked to you. Was I surveilled and unmasked by u/NSA?"he tweeted.

The writer of the Times article, Maggie Haberman, responded to Hannity: "W all due respect, we were interested in who POTUS talks to, not you, and several ppl close to him cited you."

But suddenly up popped Fox Sports' host and Sports Emmy winner, Katie Nolan.

Did she offer a disquisition on the merits of Hannity's ire? In a way. On Saturday, she tweeted at Hannity: "You are a literal f***ing moron."

I'm not sure what scale one should use to measure the literal nature of a human's moronic essence.

Nolan, perhaps, took a few minutes to consider this before tweeting: "To say your convos are private, sure. But to suggest if something leaked that you were SURVEILLED? That's next-level self-importance."

Hannity tends to self-defend. So he replied on Sunday: "That's so nice of you. And how long do you think this 'career' in the sports world will last if you keep tweeting like this? Good luck Sean."

Yes, of course Nolan shot back: "I apologize for cursing, dad. I just think you knowingly deceive people for your own benefit and that makes me angry. Good luck Katie."

To which Hannity calmly (one assumes) retorted: "Katie, Dad? Really. Ouch!! No need at all to apologize, I have ZERO problem with you being real. Best of luck always. Sean."

Some might find it odd, though, that a personality from a famous media holding company should rail in such basic tones at another personality who shelters beneath the same umbrella.

Neither Fox News nor Fox Sports immediately responded to a request for comment.

Hannity continued to tweet about this Tweet-fight on Sunday. He finally declared: "Let individuals say anything they want and let the PEOPLE decide. I do NOT care what people say about me. Although slander may get u sued!!!"

But wait. Didn't this all start because Hannity cared what the Times wrote about him?

Twitter wars can be very confusing.