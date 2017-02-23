Caitlyn Jenner tweets of Trump's 'disaster' transgender policy

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

President Donald Trump likely expected tech companies not to be happy about his decision to withdraw federal protections for transgender students in schools.

He might not have expected quite the robust reaction he got from fellow Republican Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner, the Olympian who became a reality star by marrying into the Kardashian clan, is perhaps the most prominent member of the transgender community in the US.

She took to Twitter on Thursday night to offer a video in which she first reassured young transgender kids.

"You're winning," she said. "I know it doesn't feel like it today or every day, but you're winning. Very soon we will win full freedom nationwide, and it's going to be with bipartisan support."

She then turned her attention to her fellow Republicans.

"Now I have a message for the bullies: You're sick. And because you're weak, you pick on kids, you pick on women or anyone else you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the attorney general isn't enough to cure some people of their insecurities," she said.

The last line appeared to be a pointed reference to new attorney general Jeff Sessions. He was reportedly behind this move, one that reversed the Obama-era policies by which public schools had to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their gender identity.

Finally, Jenner addressed the president himself.

"I have a message for President Trump from well, one Republican to another," she said. "This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However last year, Trump insisted that Jenner could use any bathroom she liked in Trump Tower.

Jenner, therefore, ended her video appeal with a simple entreaty, one Hollywood star to another: "Call me."

I wonder how long she'll have to wait for that call.