On TikTok, Bill Nye explains why wearing a mask is crucial

Bill Nye is back on social media telling people to wear masks to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. In a video posted to TikTok Friday, Nye shows a map of the US, with highlighted areas where people wore masks the least yet had the highest incidence of the disease.
"I hope you can see the fewer the masks the more the sick," Nye said.
Nye then explained how a mask is an important line of defense.
"Viruses don't travel by themselves, they travel through little droplets of spit and snot," Nye said in the video. "Fibers are entangled, so when the droplet gets into the fibers of a mask, it gets trapped. This is not that hard to understand, everybody. That's why we have rules about wearing a mask."
In another video, Nye explained how to wear a mask. He shows how a mask effectively blocks the movement of air. In fact, a mask changes the air movement so well that Nye shows how you can't even blow out a candle while wearing a mask.
Nye has a special way of explaining complex issues in an easy-to-understand way. In July during the Black Lives Matter marches, Nye used science to show why even though we have different skin tones, we are all one species and need to start treating each other as equals.
