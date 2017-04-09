On SNL, Alec Baldwin is both Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image SNL/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

We've become used to the slightly grotesque "Saturday Night Live" portrayal of President Donald Trump by Alec Baldwin.

On the latest episode of the show, the actor decided to upgrade the grotesque factor by presenting an edition of the "O'Reilly Factor."

Here, he played both the Fox News personality and the president. Because, well, they do have some similarities.

First, he mocked recent reports that O'Reilly and Fox had paid more than $13 million to settle sexual harassment lawsuits laid against one of Fox's crown jewels.

This has led to something of an exodus of advertisers. But at least Dog Cocaine is still a sponsor, as is Eliquis -- Cialis for horses.

Then he presented a man who is "unimpeachable on all female issues." Naturally, this was the president.

O'Reilly thanked him for his support amid the allegations. He asked Trump why he believed O'Reilly had done nothing wrong.

"Just a hunch," replied the president.

"I deeply appreciate your support on behalf of all women," gushed O'Reilly. "And I'd like to thank you for promoting Sexual Assault Awareness Month."

"It's a subject that's near and dear to my hand," said Trump.

The YouTube video of this caustic piece has already enjoyed more than 420,000 views, with 11,000 upvotes and not even 1,000 downvotes.

As yet, however, neither the president nor O'Reilly have succumbed to the urge to tweet about it.