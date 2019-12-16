On sale today at Best Buy: Pick up a 32-inch inch LED HDTV for $85

Deal Savings Price

















With less than 10 days to go until Dec. 25, Best Buy is keeping the steady stream of discounts coming. Today's featured deal: A 32-inch LED HDTV for $85. Yes, it's an RCA. And no, we wouldn't recommend it as your primary screen. But as a secondary set or one for the kids -- this one should do the job.

Also still in stock and on sale at Best Buy: The new 10.2-inch iPad, the rarely discounted iPad Air, the Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special Edition and Roomba's high-end i7 Plus robot vacuum. And one note: Though Best Buy is offering a good deal on the Xbox One S bundled with Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, Walmart is offering the same bundle at an even lower price, $230.

Read more: Holiday gift guide 2019: CNET editors' top picks

We've collected all of the best deals at Best Buy below. In order to see some of the sale prices, you'll need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free for the basic tier.

Best Buy's deals for December 2019

The iPad Air now sits between the new 10.2-inch iPad and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which has a more powerful A12X processor. The Air has been on sale for around $470 almost since it debuted. Best Buy's price is the lowest we've seen to date. Read more about the iPad Air.

Starlink might be the best Star Fox game in decades, and this game-and-interactive-model combo lists at $60. Best Buy has now discounted it to $10 -- but will just throw it in when you purchase the V2 version of the Switch. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Apple Best Buy has returned the 11-inch iPad Pro to its lowest ever starting price, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

Ariel Nunez/CNET Best Buy's sale price is just $5 more than the all-time low for these. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET These don't say "Apple," but Apple owns the Beats brand, and these iconic headphones are deeply discounted right now. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Juan Garzon / CNET Yes, it's expensive, but the i7 Plus is Roomba's most ambitious robot vacuum ever. It doesn't just clean floors on its own, it empties itself too. In fact, the robot will deal with the dirt it collects entirely by itself, for weeks. And once the robot maps individual rooms, you can label them with common names and use Alexa and Google Assistant to command the i7 Plus with natural language. "Hey Google, clean the living room." Read our Roomba i7 preview.

Angela Lang/CNET Best Buy's iPhone 11 deal is pretty darn good if you're looking to upgrade from a recent phone like the iPhone X, XR or XS. The retailer is offering up to $500 off -- and in some cases more than $500 off -- if you're trading in one of those devices in good, working condition and buying an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. You'll need to be on AT&T, Verizon or Sprint and purchase the new device on your carrier's installment plan, with the total discount varying based on the phone you're trading in and the carrier you're using. Older phones will get a discount, but it won't be as substantial as a recent iPhone. Regardless, you'll need to go into a physical Best Buy store to get the deal. Read our iPhone 11 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods with the regular charging case are again available for a (slightly) cheaper price. Regularly priced at $160, this has become the de facto discount for the ubiquitous earbuds. Read our AirPods Pro review.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This matches the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.

Originally published earlier this month. Updated with the latest deals and prices.