I-star

I'm irrationally excited about this deal. See, I first spotted the i-Star Qi Wireless Charging Smart Table earlier this year, when I wrote about 7 unexpectedly cool things with built-in wireless charging pads. Back then, it was $220, though an on-page coupon brought the price to just below $200. Still a bit on the high side for me.

Today, however, for a limited time (and while supplies last), the i-Star Qi Wireless Charging Smart Table is $149.99 when you clip the on-page $20-off coupon. That's by far the lowest price to date; to my knowledge it's never dropped below $180. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

I've always been a sucker for things that do other things, but this is a perfect storm of useful and fun. As you can tell, it's a tripod-style end table, but it's also a 360-degree Bluetooth speaker. Cooler still, it has a Qi charging pad embedded in the top, meaning you can just lay your phone on it and presto, wireless power. And just for good measure: a pair of USB ports for charging things old-school.

For reasons I don't fully understand, the table also has its own rechargeable battery -- I guess so you can move it from room to room and still listen to music? Whatever... it just adds to the kooky-coolness of this thing.

My only reservation: Although it has a decent 4.3-star review average from around 40 buyers, Fakespot indicates a preponderance of questionable reviews. ReviewMeta, on the other hand, says they're all legit, so I don't know.

What I do know: I want this table. Don't need it, just want it. Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.