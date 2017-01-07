Trump tweets about Russian friendship, Baldwin mocks

Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Photo by screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

I fear that not everyone is quite sold on the idea of Vladimir Putin as America's bosom buddy.

President-elect Donald Trump, however, appears happy to grab a place in Putin's posse.

"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only 'stupid' people, or fools, would think that it is bad!" he tweeted on Saturday morning.

I'm not sure what the difference is between "stupid" people and fools. Are "stupid" people not really stupid but just acting it? But we talk about acting the fool, not acting the stupid. I remain confused.

Trump, though, isn't confused at all. He said in another tweet that he believes Russia will respect America far more when he's president. Indeed, the US can be the Fred and Ginger of the political world, holding firm and tripping the light fantastic.

"both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!" he added in another tweet.

Perhaps. And perhaps Haagen-Dazs's next ice cream flavor will be coal 'n' curry, Tiger Woods will quarterback the New England Patriots, and Russia will find a way to turn rainwater into vodka.

Alec Baldwin, who plays Trump on "Saturday Night Live," seems one of the unconvinced. Yes, he took to Instagram to pose in a "Make America Great Again" hat.

The words, however, were in Russian.

The intelligence agencies appear to stand with the actor, rather than the reality TV star. On Friday, they insisted that Putin instigated a hacking campaign in an attempt to sway the US election. That isn't quite the sort of thing friends do to friends.

It may take years before there's complete consensus about who is a fool and who is merely "stupid" about Russia's large, hairy hand of friendship.

I leave you with the words of famous Trump predecessor Abraham Lincoln: "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt."