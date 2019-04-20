On 420, Carl's Jr. stirs the pot with cannabis-infused burger

Fast-food chain Carl's Jr. isn't trying to get you high, but it's found another way to celebrate 420 day, the unofficial holiday for all things pot-related.

Carl's Jr. has your munchies fix: the Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight. It's made with a double stack of beef, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, criss-cross fries and a CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a cannabis plant extract with extremely low or no amounts of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

4/20 only: We're dropping our Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight with CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce at one Denver location only. #rockymountainhigh pic.twitter.com/Ekk4f4r1YL — Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) April 17, 2019

A Rocky Mountain High burger's worth of sauce contains about five milligrams of CBD extract, which may create a calming or pain-relieving effect.

You can't get much more limited edition than this cheeseburger, though. It's only available on April 20 at a single Carl's Jr. location in Denver at 4050 Colorado Blvd.

Colorado legalized recreational pot use in 2014, though the legality of CBD can be a confusing subject. Hemp-derived CBD products are widely available across much of the US, but some states have cracked down on the extract.

So what does a CBD cheeseburger taste (and feel) like? Guess you'll have to head to Denver to find out. And if you want to pay for it with exact change, you'll need to have $4.20 ready to go. Good one, Carl's Jr.

Originally published April 19.