Omicron spurs cancellations, delays: NHL, RSA and other events impacted

A surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the new omicron variant is once again prompting people to reconsider plans ahead of the holidays and resulting in some events being postponed or canceled, including in 2022.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden outlined the government's plan to fight the latest surge in the pandemic, again calling on American to get vaccinated and get a booster shot. The White House said more than 73% of adults in the US are now fully vaccinated and more than 1 million booster doses are being administered each day, but also stressed that "unvaccinated individuals are at high risk of getting COVID-19, getting severely ill, and even dying."

Several large tech companies, including T-Mobile and Meta, said this week they would be scaling back their plans for CES 2022, a major tech conference set to take place in Las Vegas during the first week of January. On Wednesday, the RSA security conference in San Francisco was postponed to June 2022, after being originally scheduled for February.

Here are some of the latest postponements and cancellations: