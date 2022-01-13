Omicron spurs cancellations, delays: Grammys, PGA Awards and other events impacted

Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

With COVID-19 cases rising in many places across the US, a growing number of event organizers are changing plans for the sake of health and safety. The latest this week: The Producers Guild of America Awards, which was scheduled to take place on Feb. 26, has been rescheduled for March 19. The PGA Awards ceremony will still go ahead at the same venue, the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

At the start of January, as health officials worked through a backlog from over the holidays, the US reported more than a million new COVID cases in a single day, spurred by the omicron variant of COVID-19. Some available research suggests omicron may lead to less severe illness, though officials say it still could make a large number of people sick at once, which could overwhelm health care systems.

Earlier in January, several large tech companies, including T-Mobile and Meta, scaled back their plans for CES 2022. Last week, the Sundance Film Festival said it'll change its event from in-person to virtual because of the increase in health risks.

Here are some of the latest postponements and cancellations: