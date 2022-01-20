Omicron spurs cancellations, delays: Adele's Las Vegas residency, Grammys and other events impacted

Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

With COVID-19 cases surging in many places across the US, a growing number of event organizers are changing plans for the sake of health and safety. On Thursday, singer Adele announced she would not be kicking off her Las Vegas residency on Friday as planned, due to half her team being out with COVID as well as shipping delays due to the pandemic.

At the start of January, as health officials worked through a backlog from over the holidays, the US reported more than a million new COVID cases in a single day, spurred by the omicron variant of COVID-19. Some available research suggests omicron may lead to less severe illness, though officials say it still could make a large number of people sick at once, which could overwhelm health care systems.

Earlier in January, several large tech companies, including T-Mobile and Meta, scaled back their plans for CES 2022. The Grammys also announced a new date of April 3 after postponing the awards show originally scheduled for Jan. 31, while Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for Jan. 20-30, also switched from an in-person to a virtual event due to COVID-19.

Here are some of the latest postponements and cancellations: