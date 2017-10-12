OLED TV Black Friday price drop dilemma: Buy now or wait?

Black Friday is best known for stampedes of shoppers fighting over the last remaining $79 32-inch TV, but good TVs get discounts, too.

The best TV of 2017 so far, and the best I've ever tested, is the LG OLED C7P series. A few days ago it fell to a new low price of $2,000 for the 55-inch size and $3,000 for the 65-inch size. Meanwhile the essentially identical B7A series dropped to $1,800 and $2,800, respectively for the same sizes. That's a lot for a TV, of course, but if you've decided it's worth it, the drop could entice you to pull the trigger.

LG says those price drops are promotional, not permanent, for what it's worth. More important to your itchy trigger finger, however, is the fact that Black Friday is slouching toward Bethlehem once again, and OLED prices could get lower still.

Last year LG's OLED TV Black Friday price drops happened on Nov. 19, and if I were in the market for a 2017 OLED, I'd wait till then at least. I wouldn't be surprised to see the price of the 65-inch C7 get to $2,700 and the B7A to hit the magic mark of $2,500 during the 2017 sale, and maybe they'll go even lower.

And that Black Friday price could be the floor. The 2016 OLEDs never got lower, and actually increased in price a bit near the beginning of December, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel.com. That sale had a pretty tight two-week window.

I could be wrong, of course. Maybe the price stays at its current level for the remainder of the year, only to fall around the Super Bowl (or never). Maybe it'll even go higher in the next new days and stay there. But I really doubt it. In the TV business, even with OLED, perennial holiday price drops are as predictable (and welcome) as "A Charlie Brown Christmas" popping up on TV.