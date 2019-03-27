Winter is coming to your OkCupid profile thanks to GoT badges

HBO

It'll be a little easier to find your fellow Game of Thrones fans on OkCupid.

If you've answered "yes" (and made that answer public) as to whether you watch the HBO fantasy, about to kick off its final season, you'll get a badge on your profile, the company said Wednesday. Dating site OkCupid gives people a seemingly endless buffet of questions to answer on topics from lifestyle to ethics, designed to help them see what they have in common with others.

Apparently daters on the site have mentioned Game of Thrones in their profiles almost 2 million times, more than any other show.

OkCupid also said that based on previous badges, as well as the sheer number of people who have mentioned the show, the platform is predicting 20 percent more likes and 15 more conversations for those who sport the badge on their profiles. It turns out that 57 percent of users are rewatching the show.

In addition, the platform offered data on how people think about the show and its characters. Forty-seven percent of women said Khal Drogo and Daenerys had the best relationship on the show, while 43 of men said it was Jon Snow and Ygritte. However, folks who specified Khal Drogo and Daenerys are less likely to be looking for a long-term relationship, shall we say.