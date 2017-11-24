OK Go's new music video features a wall of printers

OK Go, a rock band based in Los Angeles, has released a new music video for their song "Obsession", which features a wall of printers ejecting brightly coloured sheets of paper in time with the music.

According to the band's YouTube page you'll get the best viewing experience by manually changing your YouTube resolution settings to 1440p or 2160p. Leaving the settings on Auto HD results in distortion during the more colourful sections, as there's "too much information flying by for YouTube's normal HD compression."

In a separate video from the company responsible for providing the paper, one of the band members says there were "no printer jams at all" during the process.