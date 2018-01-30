Google said to offer personalized alternatives to 'OK, Google'

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Glenn Chapman/Getty Images

This is personal.

I've often feared a coming nightmare where far too many people, adults and children alike, are saying and shouting "OK, Google" into the ether. ("Hey, Google" is the only other current option.)

During last October's Google event, the company itself offered a video that showed just how traumatic this would be.

There is, though, sudden hope.

Website 9to5 Google reports that it's analyzed the most recent app code uploaded to the Play Store. Within it lies the potential for uncommon freedom.

It apparently lets users create their own wake-up calls for Google Assistant.

This is rare uplift. My girlfriend has become uncommonly fond of summoning her phone's assistant with the "OK, Google" catchphrase. It's begun to grate more than listening to 10 minutes (aka a lifetime) of a politician.

If this analysis is verified (Google declined to comment) human genius will be allowed its full breadth.

We might sit in our subway cars, buses, offices and restaurants and hear someone bark: "Yo, phone!" Or "Atten-shun!"

We might be graced with our citizens exclaiming: "Hail, Caesar!""Wake up!" or "Stephen Curry!"

Who knows what glorious calls to action people might create?

And within that, of course, lies a problem, one that makes me think this analysis of the code could be a complete misinterpretation of the actuality.

You just know that some dolt would choose "Heil Hitler!" You can only fear there would also be misguided souls who would select: "Hey, Rihanna!" "Fake News!" or, even worse, "Patriots Win!"

So the question, if this delightful dawn were to arrive, would be what limitations Google might place on creativity.

I fear they might be stringent. Or indeed, absolute.

I suspect that if Google were ever to expand the choices, they'd be choices carefully chosen by Google. And its lawyers.

Think of it from the company's point of view. It adores you saying its name, over and over again.

Why would it want you to do otherwise?

'Alexa, be more human': Inside Amazon's effort to make its voice assistant smarter, chattier and more like you.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs explain why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.