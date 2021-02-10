Ohio State expands Apple Swift coding and app development program to the public

James Martin/CNET

Ohio State University on Wednesday said it's extending to the public its Swift Coding and App Development certificate program, which teaches students to code and build apps that are ready for the App Store, all while staying home. The university is also partnering with local businesses to offer a chance for employees to develop new tech skills through its TechCred program.

Ohio State says more than 3,000 students, faculty, staff and alumni have enrolled in the online certificate program since it launched at the university a little over a year ago. Participants can work on self-paced modules across four different courses. The first two courses cost $350 each, while the third and forth courses haven't been listed yet.

"Coding is an applicable skill across any discipline," said Cory Tressler, director of Learning Programs and Digital Flagship at Ohio State. "When you add in the current situation the pandemic has caused in the workforce, this is an opportunity for people to potentially upscale and look for new opportunities. Maybe one door has closed; this could be opening another door to something else for somebody."

The courses are built around Apple's coding curriculum and its development tool, Xcode, which is used to create apps for the company's platforms. Xcode is free to download on Mac.

After completing the courses, participants can use the new skills they've gained and complete Apple's App Development with Swift certification to complement their credential from Ohio State.

Apple also offers a coding curriculum for users of all ages, including Everyone Can Code and Develop in Swift. Last summer, the iPhone maker expanded the Develop in Swift curriculum, which teaches both Swift and Xcode on Mac to new and experienced coders.