Oh, no, vaguely hypothetical-sounding Google evil!

The blogosphere is freaking out over Google's possible plans to store every single tiny bit of your data and serve it up to you wherever you are. Then again, according to notes accidentally released online, the scenario occurs only in "a world with infinite storage, bandwidth, and CPU power." So unless they have some beta projects we don't know about, the time to panic is probably not yet nigh.

