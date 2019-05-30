Oga's Cantina full menu at Star Wars land: Alcoholic drinks come to Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

When Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge Star Wars land opens this Friday, Oga's Cantina will become the first place inside the park that serves alcohol (first place open to the public, that is). We've made it easy for you to decide if this is a must-stop for you by trying some of the offerings at the infamous cantina, and included the full list below.

Breakfast drinks at Oga's

Spiran Caf (spiked coffee): Coffee, orange marmalade, rum, vanilla whipped cream, citrus zest

Bloody Rancor (Bloody Mary): Vodka, Chile liqueur, spicy Bloody Mary Mix, rancor bone

Black Spire Brew (non-alcoholic): Coffee with honey, falernum, passion fruit, citrus



Moogan Tea (non-alcoholic): Tea, chocolate milk, vanilla, cinnamon



Tarine Tea (non-alcoholic): Tea, peach, huckleberry, mint



Blue Bantha (non-alcoholic): Blue Milk



Afternoon libations

More drink choices, alcoholic and not, are available later in the day at Oga's as your DJ "spins."

Alcoholic drinks

Fuzzy Tauntaun: Peach vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice with tangerine, pure cane sugar and "buzzz" foam



Jedi Mind Trick: Grapefruit and rose vodka, falernum, blue curaçao, white grape juice, lime juice and grapefruit bitters



The Outer Rim: Silver tequila, acai liqueur, lime juice, pure cane sugar, black salt and exotic fruit purée



T-16 Skyhopper: Vodka, melon liqueur, kiwi and half and half



Dagobah Slug Slinger: Reposado tequila, blue curaçao, citrus juices, ginger, herbs and bitters



Jet Juice: Bourbon, chile liqueur, acai liqueur, white grape juice and lemon juice



Bespin Fizz: Rum, yuzu purée, pomegranate juice, white cranberry juice, and cloud swirl



Yub Nub: Pineapple rum, spiced rum, citrus juices and passion fruit *Available in a souvenir mug



Beers on tap, with brief descriptions via The OC Register

Gold Squadron Lager: Fruity lager



White Wampa Ale: Wheat beer



Gamorrean Ale



Bad Motivator IPA: IPA with fruit tones



Oga's Beer Flight served in Rancor Beer Flight Souvenir Board and glasses

Spice Runner Hard Cider



Toniray wine: No clue what kind of wine that is, but we're guessing it'll be teal in color

Imperial Guard: Same caveat here, all we know is that it's "on tap" at the Cantina

Non-alcoholic drinks

Cliff Dweller: Citrus juices, coconut, hibiscus-grenadine and ginger ale *Available in a souvenir mug



Hyperdrive (Punch It!): Powerade Berry Blast, white cranberry juice, black cherry puree, Sprite



Jabba Juice: Orange juice with with pineapple, kiwi, cantaloupe and blueberry popping pearls



Blurrgfire: Lemonade, pomegranate juice and habanero-lime



Carbon Freeze: Powerade Lemon Lime, wild strawberry, blueberry, green apple popping pearls

Blue Bantha (same as breakfast): Blue Milk

Oga's Obsession: Lemonade, cotton candy flavor, blueberry popping pearls



