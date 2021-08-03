Offspring drops drummer Pete Parada for not getting vaccinated

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

American rock band The Offspring has dropped drummer Pete Parada because he won't get vaccinated, according to Parada's social media posts.

"Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate -- it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour," Parada posted on social media.

"I mention this because you won't be seeing me at these upcoming shows," he continued.

The drummer cites medical reasons as leading to his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time," Parada wrote.

Parada continued that he has "no negative feelings" toward the remaining band members. "They're doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same."

It's unclear whether Parada will rejoin the band at a later time, although the drummer's already looking to "find a new way forward."

The Offspring formed in 1984, originally under the name Manic Subsidal. Across nearly four decades, the band's lineup has seen multiple changes. Of the original lineup, lead vocalist and guitarist Bryan Holland and guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman remain. Bassist Greg K. left the group in 2018.

Parada was the fourth drummer to join the band, staying with them for 12 years. The longest serving drummer was Ron Welty, who played with the band for 16 years.