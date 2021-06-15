Of course Nintendo is making a Zelda Game & Watch

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

It's the 35th anniversary of Zelda. And of course, there's a Zelda edition Game & Watch coming.

Nintendo announced the second in its rebooted series of novelty Game & Watch retro handhelds at this year's E3 version of Nintendo Direct: a Zelda-infused version coming Nov. 12. It looks very much like the Mario Game & Watch released last year, but significantly better: There are three Zelda games on this one (the original Zelda, Zelda II, and Link's Awakening, plus a bonus original Game & Watch game called Vermin). Last year's Super Mario Game & Watch just had the original Super Mario Bros. and Mario: The Lost Levels along with a Game & Watch game called Ball.

The design looks as collectible-ready as last year's Mario version, which is still readily available. With Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 not arriving until 2022, this will have to fill that Hyrule hole in your heart till then.