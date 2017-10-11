Oculus Rift VR bundle will stay at $399 forever (for now)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Good news for budget VR shoppers: it's a good year for discounts.

Facebook and Oculus announced that the Rift and Touch, Oculus' VR hardware for PCs that launched last year, is keeping its summer discount price of $399. That's roughly half what Rift and Touch used to cost. Hopefully you didn't buy it when it was more expensive.

As we said before, $399 also undercuts PlayStation VR.

That being said, Oculus has plans for new VR hardware for PCs in the next year or so with a more wireless system called Project Santa Cruz.