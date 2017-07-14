Oculus Rift plus Touch bundle gets permanent $499 price

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Monday, Facebook announced a temporary price drop to $399 on its Oculus Rift VR headset and Touch controllers bundle.

Today, it said the Summer of Rift sale has been so successful, it's going to keep the bundle permanently at $499 once the summer promotion ends in about six weeks.

Regardless of whether you buy now or wait, the package will include the Rift headset, two sensors, a pair of Touch controllers, all the necessary cables, and six games available after you activate Touch: Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried and Robo Recall.