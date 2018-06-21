Oculus Rift and HTC Vive VR game summer sales in full swing

Sarah Tew/CNET

Steam's summer game sale is imminent, but both Oculus and HTC are already discounting a smorgasbord of VR game titles.

For Oculus Rift, Go and Gear VR owners, you'll find daily deals and hundreds of titles discounted as well as bundles for each platform with dynamic pricing so you won't pay for games already in your library. All the details are on the Oculus blog with the deals running from now until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 1.

Now Playing: Watch this: The HTC Vive Pro: What the Vive should have been

As for Vive users, you can choose from more than 100 titles discounted up to 90 percent until July 8. If you're signed up for a Viveport Subscription, you can get a free title every weekend until the sale ends. That leaves you with three free games and they're available to you even if you're on the 14-day free trial. HTC says supplies are limited, though, so you'll have to log in and scoop them up as soon as they're available.

More details on the available titles can be found on the Vive blog.