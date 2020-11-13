Oculus Quest update adds fitness tracker app, and Quest 2 gets 90Hz games

Facebook

Facebook's Oculus Quest VR platform has continued adding updates over the past year and a half, but its latest one could turn it into a full-fledged workout ecosystem for the winter. The Oculus Quest 2 is also getting visual upgrades to support 90Hz refresh rates in games and for PC use. It's all part of a software update announced today.

Oculus Move, a new fitness dashboard that tracks movement and estimated calorie burn across multiple VR exercise apps, will be rolling out next week as part of a Quest and Quest 2 software update. Move was announced earlier this fall at Facebook's virtual Connect conference during the launch of the Quest 2.

Scott Stein/CNET

The newest software update will also unlock smoother 90Hz VR support in the Quest 2 for games that choose to take advantage. The first games with updates, according to Facebook, will be Superhot, Echo VR, Beat Saber, Vacation Simulator, Job Simulator, Racket: Nx and Space Pirate Trainer.

90Hz VR is the standard for PC VR, and the Quest and Quest 2 can already work as PC VR headsets with a USB-C cable. That PC-connected feature, called Oculus Link, is also getting 90Hz support on the Quest 2.