Facebook's Oculus Quest VR platform has continued adding updates over the past year and a half, but its latest one could turn it into a full-fledged workout ecosystem for the winter. The Oculus Quest 2 is also getting visual upgrades to support 90Hz refresh rates in games and for PC use. It's all part of a software update announced today.
Oculus Move, a new fitness dashboard that tracks movement and estimated calorie burn across multiple VR exercise apps, will be rolling out next week as part of a Quest and Quest 2 software update. Move was announced earlier this fall at Facebook's virtual Connect conference during the launch of the Quest 2.
The newest software update will also unlock smoother 90Hz VR support in the Quest 2 for games that choose to take advantage. The first games with updates, according to Facebook, will be Superhot, Echo VR, Beat Saber, Vacation Simulator, Job Simulator, Racket: Nx and Space Pirate Trainer.
90Hz VR is the standard for PC VR, and the Quest and Quest 2 can already work as PC VR headsets with a USB-C cable. That PC-connected feature, called Oculus Link, is also getting 90Hz support on the Quest 2.
Discuss: Oculus Quest update adds fitness tracker app, and Quest 2 gets 90Hz games
