Oculus Quest may have its first killer app with Beat Saber

What will it take for people to want to put Facebook's upcoming portable VR headset, the Oculus Quest, on their face? A killer app would help. Beat Saber seems like a good start.
Beat Saber is one of the smash hits of the virtual gaming world, relatively speaking. The musical fitness game is one of CNET's favorite VR games for good reason: it's addictive, active and wonderfully tuned. It's even an arcade game. It's also going to be a launch game for the Oculus Quest when it arrives later this spring, Facebook revealed on Monday.
The Oculus Quest is a fully wireless, standalone VR system that allows full six degrees of freedom (6DoF) room motion. That's a perfect pairing for the arm swinging of Beat Saber. My early experiences with the Quest were promising, and it seems to be aiming for a Nintendo Switch-like gaming focus at launch. As to how well it works on a mobile system? We'll follow up when we can. Meanwhile, check out the trailer below.
