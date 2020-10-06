Oculus Quest 2 VR headset deal: How to get it for $269

Scott Stein/CNET

It's a safe bet the Oculus Quest 2 will be a hot item this holiday season. For starters, it's awesome -- literally "too good to be true," according to Scott Stein's review -- and it's actually pretty affordable at $299.

Here's a rare opportunity to get it for even less, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber: For a limited time, you can get and pay using your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card. That would bring your net total down to around $269.

Similarly, you can get and pay using your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card. That would bring your net total down to around $359.

As noted, these are preorders: They're scheduled to ship on Oct. 13 -- which also happens to be Prime Day.

So what's the deal with this Visa card? It has no annual fee and normally pays you 5% back on just about all Amazon purchases. But there are occasional bumps like this one, and in fact the Quest 2 is just one of many Amazon is offering right now.

And just to sweeten this even further, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and don't already have this Visa, you can get an instant $100 Amazon gift card when you apply.

I believe you could use that card to knock the purchase price of the Quest 2 down to just $199, but I don't know if the 10%-cash-back option would still apply. Alternately, you could use the card to get the Quest 2 256GB for just $299.

However you string these options together, it's arguably the best Quest 2 preorder deal you'll find anywhere.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Oculus Quest 2 is better and cheaper... with one Facebook...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.