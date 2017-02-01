Oculus loses big, jury awards $500 million to ZeniMax

James Martin/CNET

Oculus may be a virtual reality company, but a jury said it owes real money.

That's the bottom line of a decision handed down in a Texas court Wednesday, in which a jury said Oculus owed $500 million to a little-known company called ZeniMax Media, whose subsidiaries make hit games like Doom, Quake and Fallout.

"The heart of this case was about whether Oculus stole ZeniMax's trade secrets, and the jury found decisively in our favor," an Oculus spokeswoman said in a statement. "We're obviously disappointed by a few other aspects of today's verdict, but we are undeterred. Oculus products are built with Oculus technology. Our commitment to the long-term success of VR remains the same, and the entire team will continue the work they've done since day one - developing VR technology that will transform the way people interact and communicate. We look forward to filing our appeal and eventually putting this litigation behind us."

Palmer Luckey, Oculus's reclusive cofounder, did not respond to a request for comment. ZeniMax also did not respond to a request for comment.

The decision is a blemish for the otherwise high-flying Oculus, which helped reignite people's interest in VR and led to a boom in the tech industry. Facebook bought the company for as much as $3 billion in 2014.

ZeniMax claimed Luckey stole its technology and violated a nondisclosure agreement in the earliest days of developing the Rift. He took to the stand in January to deny that claim.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, also made an appearance at the trial, discussing both the merits of the lawsuit and his belief that VR has the potential to change the way we use computers.

