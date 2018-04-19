Oculus launches Privacy Center ahead of new EU data laws

Oculus

Oculus, the virtual reality unit of Facebook, is getting its ducks in a row for the upcoming European Union privacy rules.

The VR unit on Thursday introduced a new "My Privacy Center" with tools to view your information and the data you've shared with Oculus. It will launch on May 20. It's also updating its terms of service and privacy policy tomorrow with more detailed explanations and "real world" examples of how Oculus uses your info. It will also add a code of conduct to the terms of service.

The announcement comes ahead of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, a stricter set of rules governing what companies can do with the data of people living in the EU. The rules take effect on May 25.

Oculus is moving ahead with its privacy policy even as Facebook deals with the mounting controversy over Cambridge Analytica and the improper use of the data of 87 million people for targeted political ads.