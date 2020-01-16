Oculus Go price cut permanently to $149

Facebook

Facebook said Thursday that the Oculus Go is getting a price cut: $149 for the 32GB version. The entry-level VR headset previously cost $199, though its been on sale since at least early January. Facebook confirmed the price drop is permanent and said it would be rolling out across all relevant markets.

"Oculus Go is now priced at $149 USD, which is equal to a $50 price drop," a company spokesperson said in an email to CNET. "We are applying comparable discounts across all countries where Go is sold."

The $149 price applies only to the 32GB Oculus Go, the 64GB model is priced at $199.

Facebook's more immersive and powerful standalone VR headset, the Oculus Quest, is $399. There's also the $399 Oculus Rift S, a PC-connected VR headset.

Read more: Oculus Go, reviewed: The best $199 VR