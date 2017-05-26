Oculus can now officially keep up if you want to move in VR

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Oculus is working to make its VR experience even more immersive.

The latest update for the Rift headset adds full support for room-scale motion tracking. Put on a headset, start a game, and if you take a step in real life, your character in the game will move with you.

The HTC Vive -- one of the Rift's main competitors in VR -- has supported this level of motion tracking from its launch. Oculus allowed it in beta form since it released controllers for its headset in December. Now, the feature is supposedly polished enough to be "fully supported" according to the company's update release notes.

From my experience with the Vive, room-scale VR does add a level of immersion to games. Imagine investigating a crime scene in a video game, and actually being able to walk around the scene and pick up clues. Previously with the Rift, you were limited to standing or sitting in one spot, and relying on your controllers to move.

Getting started with the Rift is still a pricey proposition -- the headset plus controllers cost $600 and that doesn't include the high-end computer you'll need to get them to work. For some gamers, the addition of room-scale VR might make that that cost seem reasonable.