Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon coming soon to Apple Arcade

The Oceanhorn franchise is back with Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon, launching soon on Apple Arcade as part of the first chapter in the Oceanhorn Expanded Universe from Cornfox & Bros. Inspired by classic fantasy tabletop games, Chronos Dungeon will play as a 16-bit style dungeon-crawler. The new game will also include a local co-op mode for up to four players.

The new game takes place 200 years after the events of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (one of the top Arcade games of 2020, according to Apple). In the wake of the Catastrophe, small settlements in the Uncharted Seas are all that remains of the Kingdom of Arcadia. Wandering groups of Direfolk, Goblins and Ogres from the Outlands pose a constant threat to the remaining settlements.

A band of adventurers -- the Knight, the Huntress, the Grandmaster and the Mage -- venture out to restore Arcadia with only rumors, lore and prophecies to guide them. Once the group finds the mythical Chronos Dungeon, which holds the Paradigm Hourglass within, they realize this could be the only chance to turn back time and save Arcadia.

While this is the third Oceanhorn game to date, Cornfox & Bros. says that playing the first two games isn't required to understand this one.

In addition, the game has randomized modifiers that make each level unique for a replayable game. Each adventurer also starts every game with different stats depending on their zodiac sign, for a different experience every time.

These three games on Apple Arcade also got updates on Friday:

Grindstone added The Bestiary, which updates as you slay Creeps. You'll power up to craft Snax based on how my Creeps you've slayed. The limited time Santa Suit is also back for the holidays, as well as a Krampus Suit.

Lego Brawls has season holiday content like a North Pole level, minifigs, weapons, emotes and more.

Charrua Soccer also has holiday content like a mini-story, "Road to the North Pole." Players will get access to elves, penguins and snowmen with special abilities to join the soccer game.

With the release of Apple Arcade, Apple entered the mobile gaming world a year ago. The subscription gaming service costs $5 a month and lets you play more than new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

In addition, with the release of Apple's new iPhone 12 devices, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple's gaming service with the purchase of a new device. Even if you don't purchase a new device, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial. Also, Apple One launched earlier this month which makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services-- Apple Arcade included-- for one price.

