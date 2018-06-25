Obike pulls out of Singapore and I can’t get my deposit back

Aloysius Low/CNET

When Obike first arrived in Singapore -- along with other bike-sharing operators -- I tried it and recorded our breakup in this heartwrenching post. Fast-forward a year later, it's leaving Singapore -- and taking my money with it.

Singapore-based Obike announced it's pulling out of Singapore in a Facebook post that caught its users by surprise on Sunday, saying its decision was driven by "difficulties foreseen" as a result of new laws by the city-state's Land Transport Authority (LTA).

In March, the LTA passed new laws requiring bike-sharing operators to obtain a licence designed to control their fleet sizes. This included new fees and a three-strike policy that temporarily bars repeat offenders from using shared bikes if they park their bike in an unregistered public space.

Bike operators were given until July 7 to apply for a licence, failing which they will have to shut down operations. The new rules were passed in order to fight abuse and regulate the unsightly mess caused by the dockless bike-sharing scheme, which allows users to leave the bikes anywhere after use.

Several users demanded for the company to return their deposits using a hashtag that read #refundmydeposit after Obike's post went live on Facebook.

On Twitter, the ire was strong too:

And I guess say goodbye to your deposit too because I can’t seem to have my deposit refunded from the app. — Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) June 25, 2018

Omg give me back my deposit OBike before you close down business!!!!!! — Reiko-chan (@taemleeder) June 25, 2018

Now, where is the "Refund Deposit" button on my obike app? — JY (@kosherjellyfish) June 25, 2018

requested for my obike deposit refund since march and after many emails chasing them, i still have not receive my deposit..now that they are closed..good bye deposit..... — XX ♡Junnie♡ XX (@ringojunnie) June 25, 2018

Meanwhile, CNET editor Aloysius Low has successfully sent a request for his refund. I, on the other hand, can't even see the "Refund Deposit" button on my app:

Obike isn't the first to hit the brakes -- Gbikes in Singapore announced it will cease operations once LTA's new rules kick in. It might not be the last either, as governments across the world seek to regulate the bike-sharing community in their countries.

Obike was not immediately available for a comment.

