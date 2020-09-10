Obi-Wan Kenobi series only has one season planned, Ewan McGregor says

Lucasfilm

The Obi-Wan Kenobi show coming to Disney Plus only has one season planned, Ewan McGregor revealed Wednesday. Speaking with CNET sister site ET, McGregor confirmed filming for the streaming service series will still begin in spring 2021 but there aren't any plans for a second season of Obi-Wan.

"I'm really excited about it. It's gonna be great, I think," McGregor said. "As I understand, it's a standalone season ... we'll see. Who knows?"

The character of Obi-Wan -- who was almost Rey's ancestor -- appeared in Episodes I through IV of the Star Wars movies, as well as in the Clone Wars animated series. McGregor played the character in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

The highly anticipated Obi-Wan series was first revealed in August 2019 during Disney's D23 expo. It will join fellow Disney Plus original series The Mandalorian on the streaming service.

