'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Offers Classic Greeting Ahead of Show's Disney Plus Debut

Disney Plus

Obi-Wan Kenobi isn't released on Disney Plus until May 25, but Lucasfilm reminded us of the Jedi master's beloved greeting on Wednesday, as it created a Twitter account for the Star Wars show. The first trailer also dropped Wednesday.

"Hello there," the company wrote.

Hello there. — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 9, 2022

You might remember this as the first phrase the character uttered in 1977's A New Hope, in which he was played by the late Alec Guinness. Playing a younger version of the character, Ewan McGregor said it again in 2005 prequel Revenge of the Sith. The Disney Plus show will see the actor return to the role for the first time in 17 years, playing the exiled Jedi following the rise of the Galactic Empire.

We also got a closeup look at Ewan McGregor's Tatooine style in the show, via Entertainment Weekly's exclusive cover. It's nothing too surprising -- his hair and beard are a bit thicker than they were in Revenge of the Sith (the show is set 10 years after that movie), and he'll be wearing his classic Jedi robes.

A Jedi Master returns to @EW. Check out this exclusive cover featuring Ewan McGregor as #ObiWanKenobi. The limited series starts streaming May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6bMWv6ltCp — Star Wars (@starwars) March 9, 2022

EW also revealed the first images from the show, including Jedi-hunting Imperial Inquisitor Reva (a new villain played by Moses Ingram), a returning Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen and Obi-Wan on new planet Daiyu. This confirms that he'll leave Tatooine in the show.