You can't keep a good Jedi down. Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, said this weekend that he'd be "happy" to play the role again.

On Sunday night, McGregor discussed the possibility backstage at the Golden Globes after he won best actor in a mini-series for his role in "Fargo."

"There's a lot of talk, and I'd be happy to play him again, but I don't know anything more than you do," he told reporters. "I saw the new one ('Star Wars: The Last Jedi') over Christmas. I thought it was really, really beautiful. I loved it."

The first Star Wars movie focusing on a character's early life, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," comes out in May and features Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. A Kenobi solo film is expected to eventually follow, but perhaps not for years, with Episode IX due in 2019 and director Rian Johnson planning another film trilogy.

Fans have been noticing that McGregor's looks seem Kenobi-esque once again.

Ewan McGregor out here reminding us why we need that Obi Wan movie! #GoldenGlobes #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/MohQvfriik — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 8, 2018

Ewan McGregor already growing that Obi Wan beard — Nick (@A_Garza39) January 8, 2018

Yes. and Obiwan movie without him would be not logic. He is the only Obiwan Kenobi.... — Karin Agaledes Photo (@passionphotosk) January 8, 2018

An Obi Wan movie, done well, could be interesting. An Obi Wan movie that lines up with and reminds us of the awful prequels, would be a terrible idea. — fourfour44 (@fourfour44) January 8, 2018

Alec Guinness, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy and was Oscar-nominated for the role, died in 2000.

