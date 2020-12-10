Obi-Wan Kenobi bringing more of the Star Wars world to Disney Plus

Lucasfilm

Disney on Thursday shared new information about the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney Plus. The series begins 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith,

The footage isn't available to the public yet, but here's the new logo.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Ewan McGregor, who played the Jedi master in the Star Wars prequels, is reprising his role. In October, McGregor said filming will begin in March 2021.

"It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose," McGregor told Graham Norton back in October. "It's not all (about) me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good!" He said earlier that the show is planned to run for one season of six episodes.

Disney announced the series show back in 2019. It takes place eight years after Revenge of the Sith and 11 years before A New Hope, in an era after the Jedi Order has been practically wiped out.

The show was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, but a release date seems likely in late 2021 or early 2022.

In early December, Bostonians buzzed about a report that part of the show would be filmed in their city, but it turned out that the report was referring to a town called Boston in England.

Another Disney Plus show set in the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian, has been a hit, thanks in large part to the adorable character of Baby Yoda.