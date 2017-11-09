CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
TV and Movies

'Obey Giant' documentary lands on Hulu

You know his work, but you might not know his name. A new documentary puts the spotlight on Shepard Fairey, the mind behind a number of truly iconic pieces of art.

obey-giant-image-hulu

I wasn't going to obey six signs, but seven? You got it. 

 Hulu

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long. 

Hulu has a new original documentary that focuses on artist Shepard Fairey called "Obey Giant." If you've ever seen that "Andre the Giant has a posse" sticker anywhere, it originated with Fairey. It turns out a legal threat made the artist change the text to "Obey." 

Since you're reading this, we'll give you some info not found in the podcast. HBO Now will have the second season finale of "Vice Principals" on Sunday, Nov. 12. If you like Danny McBride's sense of humor you should like the show. 

Maybe you're feeling more like a family-friendly show. You could check out "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" on Amazon Prime. 13 episodes were just recently added.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

What's just landed online to stream

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)RSS (SD) | YouTube     

Next Article: SLAC knows how the universe works. Now it's targeting your needs