The battle over health care in the US is trending on social media as Congress takes its first steps to replace Obamacare.

On Facebook, arguments are breaking out over the Republican Party's plans, pointing to disdain for the proposal among health care experts in the US. On Twitter, people are outraged that a House committee voted on changes at an unusual hour.

House Ways and Means Committee: Congress is moving forward with plans to repeal and replace Obamacare with a GOP alternative, sparking protest on social media. Before the crack of dawn on Thursday, Republicans on the House Ways and Means committee voted to get rid of the Affordable Healthcare Act's penalties for people without insurance. The committee worked until 4:30 a.m. ET to advance the changes to Obamacare. On Twitter, the committee is trending for passing the overhaul as the majority of Americans slept.

American Medical Association: Meanwhile, America's top health experts continue to voice their concerns about the health care overhaul. The American Medical Association is trending on Facebook after the group joined the American Hospital Association in its opposition to the GOP's Obamacare replacement. The national physicians group argued that the proposals would cause millions to lose health care coverage. On Facebook, people are arguing over the Republican plans, pointing to the AMA's statements against replacing Obamacare.

Tim Kaine: The US Senator is trending on Facebook after police arrested his youngest son during a protest against President Trump. Kaine was Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's running mate during the presidential election. His youngest son, Linwood Michael Kaine, was arrested along with four others on Saturday, but not charged. On Facebook, people are criticizing Kaine and his son over the arrest and the 24-year-old's participation in the protest.

Game of Thrones: There's a new poster out for season 7 of "Game of Thrones," and things are getting hot. The teaser poster shows flames flickering against a block of ice -- yep, sounds like "A Song of Fire and Ice" to us. The HBO series is trending on Facebook as fans get worked up for the summer release.

The Notorious B.I.G.: The iconic Brooklyn rapper is trending on Twitter on the 20th anniversary of his death. The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was fatally shot in Los Angeles in a murder that's still unsolved. On Twitter, people are honoring the rapper's legacy, posting quotes and photos of the artist, remembering the Notorious B.I.G. as a hip-hop legend.

