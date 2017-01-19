Obama shares farewell letter on Facebook

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Barack Obama took to Facebook to share his parting letter as the 44th US president.

In the letter he expressed gratitude, thanking the American people for making him a better president and man. Between giving a small shout out to hopeful young grads and praising universal health care, Obama also recalled certain sentimental moments that had an impact on him during his presidency, like visiting a grief-stricken Charleston, SC church and watching scientists help wounded war heroes walk again.

He ends it on a hopeful note, reminding everyone that he'll still be around, and shared a link for anyone interested in keeping in touch with his post-president work.