OASIS forms new committee

Standards body the Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards (OASIS) has started a committee that will seek to provide guidance on a much-discussed software design pattern called a service-oriented architecture.
The committee, announced Tuesday, will create a reference model for service-oriented architectures, or SOAs, that will seek to improve the understanding of them. "The term SOA is used in an increasing number of contexts with differing--and even conflicting--meanings," said Adobe Systems' Duane Nickull, who is also a chair of the OASIS SOA-RM Technical Committee. In general, an SOA is a method of designing applications so that individual programs can be used in different scenarios. A network authentication process, for example, could be used by many departments within a company. Software companies and corporate customers are incorporating an SOA design in business applications to provide a more flexible and cost-effective software infrastructure.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.