Twitter tackles NFL vote on Raiders' move to Las Vegas

Talk about mixed emotions.

Moments after the NFL announced Monday that owners overwhelmingly approved the Oakland Raiders relocation to Las Vegas, many took to Twitter to share their feelings as #Raiders became a top-trending topic on the social network.

For the Raiders, it would be the team's third move in franchise history after leaving Oakland for Los Angeles in 1982, only to return back to Oakland in 1995.

Also, this is the third franchise relocation approved by NFL owners in a little more than a year. The Rams left St. Louis for Los Angeles last year and Chargers bolted from San Diego also to LA in January.

Here's how the Raiders' relocation is playing out on Twitter:

There's the NFL either congratulating Vegas (or rubbing it in to Oakland):

CBS Sports was pretty matter of fact:

Even Jeopardy Sports weighed in, naturally, in the form of a question:

The city of Las Vegas' current mood is like the Raiders' motto, "Just Win, Baby."

Sporting an old LA Raiders cap, noted business blogger Jeff Barrett tweeted he now may need some more headgear:

Of course, you know there just had to be a Crying Jordan meme:

But Raiders Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr tweeted about how torn he was about the news:

However, Raiders Fan Dustin Rocha took a throwback approach by comparing Raiders owner Mark Davis to Jim Carrey's "Lloyd" character from those "Dumb and Dumber" movies:

Raiders Fan Cynthia Z a.k.a. @ChicaNFL also borrowed from the movie as well:

Perhaps former Raider-turned-football analyst Kirk Morrison best reflected the sentiments as both a player and Oakland native:

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.