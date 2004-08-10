Nyucking it up on cell phones

Aside from the brothers' famous exclamations--such as "Woob Woob" and "Nyuck Nyuck"--2ThumbZ Entertainment is making available such gems as chief Stooge Moe Howard screaming, "You idiot, I ought to kill you" to replace the pre-packaged ring on cell phones.
Sales of ring tones are becoming an important source of revenue for U.S. carriers as the price of local, long-distance and international phone calls drops because of unrelenting competition. The 167 million U.S. cell phone subscribers have turned sales of ring tones and other data-oriented services into a $1 billion-a-year revenue generator for some carriers.
But ring tones abet what is arguably the worst cell phone social faux pas--leaving a phone on and unattended. Some people may act on the suggestion of another ring tone from 2ThumbZ Entertainment that involves Moe Howard yelling, "Hey, it's alive. Get something. Kill it; kill it!"
"You'll certainly know it's your phone," a 2ThumbZ Entertainment representative said.
AT&T Wireless, Sprint, Cingular Wireless and T-Mobile USA subscribers who own certain Hitachi, Samsung, LG and Sanyo cell phones can download the ring tones. They cost $2 each.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.