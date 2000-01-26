NYToday.com to offer local dinner reservations

The online entertainment guide, owned by The New York Times Co., and OpenTable.com today announced a marketing agreement to create a cobranded Web site next month. Under the deal, visitors to NYToday.com will be able to access OpenTable.com's dining reservation system and instantly reserve tables throughout New York City and surrounding areas.

"Beyond the valuable information and entertaining content available (found in NYToday.com), visitors will have the ability to act on that content and make free reservations," said Chuck Templeton, OpenTable.com chief executive.

The move comes as competitors in the restaurant reservation category are stacking up. In November, Pasadena, Calif.-based Ticketmaster Online-CitySearch launched CitySearch Reservation Centers, an online reservation service for restaurants, as well as golfing and personal service appointments.

NYToday.com, which is a unit of Times Company Digital, provides entertainment and event listings.

Founded in 1998, OpenTable.com is backed by venture capital firm Benchmark Capital.