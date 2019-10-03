20th Century Fox

What happens when you discover you're not actually real but just a background character trapped inside a video game?

In the upcoming movie Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) plays a bank teller inside a video game who works at a bank that always seems to get robbed. His character, Guy, soon realizes he's not real, but just a background character in a violent open-world video game called Free City (think Grand Theft Auto) that's about to be discontinued. And it's up to Guy to save his world.

Additional cast members include Taika Waititi (JoJo Rabbit), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect 2) and Channing Tatum (The Hateful Eight).

Free Guy director Shawn Levy, and actors Reynolds, Comer, Keery, Howery and Ambudkar, showed footage from the film and talked about their characters at the New York Comic Con 20th Century Fox panel on Thursday.

"Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless," Levy told the audience.

Reynolds said he's just as excited to play the character of Guy as he was to play Deadpool. Reynolds also revealed the movie goes back and forth between the real world and the world inside the game.

Comer talked about the challenges of playing two versions of the same character, Molotov Girl and Milly.

"The biggest thing for me was the physicality of her," Comer said. "They move differently. There's also an accent filter in the game, so they speak quite differently, which you'll hear. We create avatars of how we might want to behave."

The audience got to see five minutes of footage from the new movie, as well as an early cut of a trailer. The footage showed Reynolds' character telling Comer's Molotov he refuses to be a bad guy in the game.

The footage also included a scene between Comer's real-world character Milly talking with her best friend, played by Keery, when they find out their computer code for the game is transforming characters into artificially intelligence beings that are self-aware -- including Guy.

Free Guy hits theaters on July 3, 2020. Another fun tidbit revealed during the panel is that director/actor Taika Waititi plays a villainous video game publisher. Plus, real-life gaming celebrities including Ninja and Jacksepticeye, among others, will have cameos in the film.

The movie's logo and official movie poster also debuted during the panel. And fans got collectible Free Guy water bottles.

Fans and film critics who saw the new footage at the panel tweeted their excitement for the film.

