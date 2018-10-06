Everyone's favorite red-skinned, cigar-smoking devil who loves beer, cats and causing everyone trouble is back in a new Hellboy movie directed by Neil Marshall. Marshall replaces Guillermo del Toro, who directed the previous Hellboy films.
The reboot, which was approved by Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola, stars Stranger Things actor David Harbour, who replaces Ron Perlman in the title role.
Other cast members include Milla Jovovich as Nimue, the Blood Queen; Ian McShane as Trevor Brutteholm, director of the agency and Hellboy's adoptive father; Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, fellow agent; and Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, a woman who in the comics Hellboy rescued from fairies during her infancy.
On the NYCC panel on Saturday, actors Harbour, Lane, Lim, McShane, and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola discussed their work on the upcoming film.
"It is a monster movie, right out of Frankenstein, updated for 2018," Harbour said on the panel.
Harbour revealed on the panel that he built a homemade Hellboy costume out of a wetsuit and other materials, so he could train on his own and get used to doing the stunts and fighting while wearing prosthetics.
"It's the biggest Hellboy storyline I've ever come up with," Mignola said on the panel.
The first Hellboy movie trailer debuted at New York Comic Con (NYCC) on Saturday. While the new trailer will not officially be posted, fans at the panel did tweet their reactions.
The working title of the reboot is Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, and is written by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Mignola.
Hellboy is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on April 12, 2019.
Discuss: New Hellboy movie trailer debuts and more details revealed
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.