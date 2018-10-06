New Hellboy movie trailer debuts and more details revealed

Everyone's favorite red-skinned, cigar-smoking devil who loves beer, cats and causing everyone trouble is back in a new Hellboy movie directed by Neil Marshall. Marshall replaces Guillermo del Toro, who directed the previous Hellboy films.

The reboot, which was approved by Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola, stars Stranger Things actor David Harbour, who replaces Ron Perlman in the title role.

Other cast members include Milla Jovovich as Nimue, the Blood Queen; Ian McShane as Trevor Brutteholm, director of the agency and Hellboy's adoptive father; Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, fellow agent; and Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, a woman who in the comics Hellboy rescued from fairies during her infancy.

On the NYCC panel on Saturday, actors Harbour, Lane, Lim, McShane, and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola discussed their work on the upcoming film.

"It is a monster movie, right out of Frankenstein, updated for 2018," Harbour said on the panel.

Actor @danieldaekim on his role in #Hellboy: “Seeing an Asian American in comics is great.” Large applause for that. #NYCC — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) October 6, 2018

Harbour revealed on the panel that he built a homemade Hellboy costume out of a wetsuit and other materials, so he could train on his own and get used to doing the stunts and fighting while wearing prosthetics.

"It's the biggest Hellboy storyline I've ever come up with," Mignola said on the panel.

The first Hellboy movie trailer debuted at New York Comic Con (NYCC) on Saturday. While the new trailer will not officially be posted, fans at the panel did tweet their reactions.

Just saw the first trailer for the new #Hellboy—footage looks great. Very funny. Harbour definitely puts a unique, more humorous spin on the character. Final shot of the trailer got huge applause. #NYCC — David Onda (@David_Onda) October 6, 2018

HOLY CRAP! THE #HELLBOY TRAILER IS AWESOME!!!! The tone is very fun, and action packed! The visuals are very crisp and much different the. The Del Toro films, but really looks like a good time! Harbour fits the roll great, and I am excited to see the film! — #JackassGoesHome @ NYCC (@RealJackassBC) October 6, 2018

#Hellboy footage is a LOT of fun. Great worldbuilding, Harbour looks great, tone still has a sense of humor, and there is no shortage of monsters and Mignola-esque elements. #NYCC #NYCC2018 — Mike Cecchini is at #NYCC (@wayoutstuff) October 6, 2018

The working title of the reboot is Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, and is written by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Mignola.

Hellboy is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on April 12, 2019.