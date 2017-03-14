NYC sues Verizon over unfinished fiber-optic rollout

Marguerite Reardon/CNET

No one likes it when the cable guy runs late, especially not New York City.

Nine years after signing a contract with Verizon to bring fiber-optic internet and television coverage to the city's 3.1 million households -- and nearly three years after the agreed-upon 2014 deadline to finish the job -- New York City officials are sick of waiting. The city filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that the telecom giant breached its contract.

"Verizon must face the consequences for breaking the trust of 8.5 million New Yorkers," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "Verizon promised that every household in the city would have access to its fiber-optic Fios service by 2014. It's 2017 and we're done waiting. No corporation -- no matter how large or powerful -- can break a promise to New Yorkers and get away with it."

Verizon's response? Read the fine print.



"In negotiating the agreement, both parties understood and agreed that Verizon would generally place its fiber-optic network along the same routes as had been used for its copper network, and would use similar strategies for accessing individual buildings," Verizon General Counsel Craig Silliman wrote wrote to Anne Roest, commissioner of NYC's Department of IT and Telecommunications (DoITT), in a letter seen by Ars Technica.

According to Verizon, the agreement with the city omits traditional language specifying that a household is "passed" only when functioning system facilities have been installed in the street in front of the building. Absent that language, Verizon thinks it has more wiggle room for its Fios rollout than the city acknowledges.

"A political change in City Hall is not a basis to reinterpret long-agreed contractual provisions or to ignore years of consistent DoITT findings," the letter adds.

Both the city's case and Verizon's defense grind down into the fine logistical details of a citywide fiber-optic installation, a massive undertaking by any stretch. So if you're a New Yorker who still doesn't have fiber-optic access, maybe don't hold your breath.



Verizon did not immediately return a request for comment.