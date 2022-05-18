NY State Accuses Amazon of Discrimination Against Pregnant and Disabled Workers

Amazon allegedly engages in workplace discrimination against pregnant and disabled employees, according to the New York State Division of Human Rights. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office issued a press release announcing the agency has filed a formal complaint against the e-commerce giant.

The NY Division of Human Rights accused Amazon of denying pregnant workers and employees with disabilities reasonable accommodations, and said the company enforces policies that require them to take an unpaid leave of absence. State law stipulates that employers must comply with requests for reasonable accommodations for workers with disabilities or pregnancy-related conditions.

Amazon, which employs roughly 40,000 workers throughout the state, has its own "Accommodation Consultants" who assess each request and provide action plans, including the modification of duties. The agency alleged that worksite managers can override the consultants' decisions, which has led to the denial of reasonable accommodations.

Additionally, the complaint asserts that even when an Accommodation Consultant finds a reasonable arrangement that would allow an employee to perform their duties without causing undue burden, Amazon's policy forces pregnant employees or those with disabilities to take an unpaid leave of absence, according to the release.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint follows a string of lawsuits filed against the company over workplace conditions. This month, an appeals court judge dismissed a suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which alleged Amazon failed to provide adequate protection for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon is also facing litigation following the collapse of one its Illinois warehouses from a tornado.

A unit of the Division of Human Rights is currently investigating the discrimination complaint and will make its findings related to Amazon public once the process is complete. The outcome of the decision may result in fines and civil penalties for the company.