NXT TakeOver New York: Start time, how to watch, full match card and WWE Network

WrestleMania is undoubtedly spectacular, but many dedicated grappling fans are even more excited about Tonight's show, NXT TakeOver: New York. NXT is technically WWE's developmental brand, broadly similar to what college football is to the NFL. However, NXT is home to some of the wrestling world's most experienced performers, like 11-year veteran Adam Cole and the even more seasoned Johnny Gargano.

These two awesome wrestlers will be in the main event for the vacant NXT Championship in what's sure to be an outstanding match, by the way. Also look out for Velveteen Dream, less experienced in the ring but with one of the company's biggest personalities, who takes on Matt Riddle.

NXT doesn't just have different performers to WWE's main roster, but a whole different vibe. While WrestleMania will be over five hours long, TakeOver shows are known for cramming five terrific matches into under three hours. The "leave them wanting more" approach, if you will.

And while WWE puts pay-per-view events on the WWE Network each month, there are only around five NXT TakeOver shows a year. The WrestleMania-weekend TakeOver show is always the biggest, with long-term feuds culminating in front of wrestling's most rabid fans. This year's show was slightly derailed by the injury of now-former NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa, but don't let that deter you.

If you're looking for quality bell-to-bell action, NXT TakeOver: New York is your best bet.

WWE

Start times

NXT TakeOver: New York takes place in, you guessed it, New York. More specifically, at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center.

The show starts at 4 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. ET. Unlike WWE pay-per-views, this one can't be ordered through your local cable provider. If you don't happen to be in the greater New York area on Friday, your only bet is the WWE Network. If you're a subscriber then you already know the deal. If not, it's $9.99 per month -- but you get your first month free.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Saturday. For Australians, NXT TakeOver starts at 10 a.m. AEDT time.

Now playing: Watch this: The world of pro wrestling: explained

Match card

NXT Championship match: Johnny Gargano versus Adam Cole

NXT North American Championship match: Velveteen Dream versus Matt Riddle

NXT Women's Championship match: Shayna Baszler versus Io Shirai versus Bianca Belair versus Kairi Sane

WWE United Kingdom Championship match: Pete Dunn versus Walter

NXT Tag Team Championship match: War Raiders versus Aleister Black and Ricochet